Radeon RX 7900 XTX price drops to $889, save big on AMD's 4K gaming flagship

Flagship GPU discounts don't come around often which makes us think that an official Radeon RX 7900 XTX price drop to $899 is on the cards.

Is 2024 the year for sensible GPU prices? According to how things have been tracking over the past few months, we could be on the cusp of serious competition in the mid to high-end discrete GPU market for PC gaming. Of course, playing devil's advocate, you could say that recent price cuts could be chalked up to the fact that we're now in the second half or tail end of AMD and NVIDIA's current GPU generation lifecycle.

PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU.

Either way, you can get a PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU for $889.99 USD (after entering a promo code) at Newegg. This exceptional deal sees AMD's RDNA 3 flagship drop below the $900 barrier for the first time (that we can recall), and it offers a sizeable 11% discount from the $999 MSRP.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX hasn't had an official price drop since launching in December 2022; however, its lower-tier sibling, the Radeon RX 7900 XT, recently saw its price officially drop to $749. With several Radeon RX 7900 XTX models currently available for less than the $999 MSRP, we wouldn't be surprised if the RDNA 3 flagship gets an official price cut soon.

NVIDIA released its GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER refresh earlier this year with a new $999 MSRP, down from $1199. Outside of RDNA 4 being on the horizon, this could also explain the price cuts we're seeing here.

On Newegg, you can pick up GIGABYTE, XFX, ASRock, and SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs for below $999 - with many close to $899. Even flagship OC models like the ASRock Taichi White Radeon RX 7900 XTX can be picked up for $999. This GPU is tailor-made for 4K gaming, with its 24GB of VRAM making it the only current-gen GPU with this much memory available for under $1000.