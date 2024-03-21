AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 is here with new game support and several fixes

AMD has released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 for Radeon GPU owners, and the latest driver update from Team Red is a big one - not only in terms of new game support but also in the number of 'Fixed Issues.'
First, the Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 adds day-one support to the two biggest PC game releases of the week (and month), with Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 and Sony's Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition getting some Radeon love. Outpost: Infinity Siege, the third game listed in the release notes, is more of an unknown. It's described as an "FPS, Base Building, Tower Defense" game, launching next week on Steam.
Onto the fixed issues, high-end Radeon RX 7900 Series GPU owners playing the smash-hit Helldivers 2 will be pleased to know that Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 resolves and improves driver timeout issues and crashes when playing the game. Another win for all Radeon owners is AMD fixing micro stutter issues with AMD Fluid Motion Frames, improving the driver-based Frame Generation solution that's part of HYPR-RX.
Here's the full AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 Release Notes, which includes many more fixes and updates (with timelines) for those still outstanding.
Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 Release Notes
New Feature Highlights
New Game Support
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition
- Outpost: Infinity Siege
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Diablo IV
- Ghostrunner 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Fixed Issues
- Excessive micro stutter may be intermittently experienced after enabling AMD Fluid Motion Frames for select games.
- Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS 2 on AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Improvements to reduce initial loading times while playing World of Warcraft with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800.
- Purple corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost and Raytracing enabled.
- Some characters may appear invisible or have missing textures while playing Cossacks 3.
- Flickering lights may be observed while playing Space Engineers in certain indoor environments.
- The maximum memory tuning limit may be incorrectly reported on AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics products.
- Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters.
- FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized.
- GPU Acceleration may be missing/greyed out in Adobe Premiere Pro on some hybrid graphics systems.
- Performance drop may be observed while using some DirectML workloads in Topaz AI.
Known Issues
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced while playing HELLDIVERS 2 on dual monitor setups on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. Resolution targeted for 24.4.1
- Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800. Resolution targeted for 24.4.1
- AMD SmartAccess Video may be incorrectly reported as "Available" on some systems with the Parsec Virtual Display Driver installed. Resolution targeted for 24.5.1
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. Resolution targeted for Q3