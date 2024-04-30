Alan Wake 2 hasn't made a profit, Remedy unsure if it will ever be on Steam

Alan Wake 2 has yet to turn a profit and generate royalties for Remedy Entertainment, likely in part due to the game skipping Steam and physical launches.

Alan Wake 2 has yet to turn a profit on all platforms, game developer Remedy has confirmed.

After more than a decade of simmering ideas on a back burner, Remedy finally got their chance to make Alan Wake 2 when they purchased the IP and publishing rights to the series from Microsoft. Instead of self-funding the game, Remedy took a lucrative deal with Epic Games. The Fortnite-maker would fund development and handle publishing, and in exchange, Alan Wake 2 would launch on the Epic Store, not on Steam. It would also be digital-only on consoles.

It appears these business decisions have impacted sales of the game. Alan Wake 2 has yet to trigger royalty payments to Remedy, meaning the game isn't yet profitable...although it could be soon. Remedy says that Alan Wake 2 has "already recouped a significant part of the investments made by Epic Games Publishing," and the firm says the game has sold 1.3 million units as of February 2024.

"Alan Wake 2 hasn't yet started to generate royalties for us but it continues to sell on a fairly high price point," Remedy CEO Tero Vitala said in a recent Q1'2024 earnings call.

"With Epic Games, we of course are at the same time supporting the sales of both Alan Wake Remastered and Alan Wake 2."

"As Tero mentioned, Alan Wake 2 hasn't yet recouped, and thus doesn't yet generate royalties," said Remedy Chief Financial officer Terhi Kauppi.

It has also been revealed that Epic Games funded Alan Wake Remastered at a loss.

So...will Alan Wake 2 ever come to Steam? Remedy can't say, but given Epic's involvement, it doesn't seem likely.