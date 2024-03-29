Iconic piece of cinematic history sells for over $700,000

One of the most infamously debated pieces of cinematic history from the 1997 classic 'Titanic' has sold at an auction for over $700,000.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Since its release, the iconic door seen at the end of James Cameron's "Titanic" has been a point of contention, with many fans of the movie saying there was enough room for Jack to fit on the door with Rose.

There are countless Reddit threads and theories circulating since the release of the movie that Jack was able to fit on the door Rose uses to survive. Fitting on the door would have saved Jack as it would have given him enough time to wait for a rescue team. However, the debate was put to bed after Titanic director James Cameron reenacted the scene, with the conclusion being that Jack likely could have fit on the door but it would have jeopardized Rose's safety, possibly resulting in them both dying.

The infamous door has now been sold at Heritage Auctions, where it went up for a five-day-long auction that pushed its value to a whopping $718,000. The door was previously displayed at Planet Hollywood alongside other iconic cinematic items such as Indiana Jones' whip and the bowling ball from "Kingpin". To check out the listing for yourself, visit this link here.

"Often mistakenly referred to as a door, the ornate structure was in reality part of the door frame just above the first-class lounge entrance," Heritage Auctions wrote. "The iconic prop has caused much debate from fans, many of whom have argued that the floating wood panel could have supported both Jack and Rose - making his fateful decision to stay in the frigid water an empty gesture."

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/28/2024 at 11:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:entrepreneur.com, entertainment.ha.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags