Iconic piece of cinematic history sells for over $700,000

One of the most infamously debated pieces of cinematic history from the 1997 classic 'Titanic' has sold at an auction for over $700,000.

Since its release, the iconic door seen at the end of James Cameron's "Titanic" has been a point of contention, with many fans of the movie saying there was enough room for Jack to fit on the door with Rose.

There are countless Reddit threads and theories circulating since the release of the movie that Jack was able to fit on the door Rose uses to survive. Fitting on the door would have saved Jack as it would have given him enough time to wait for a rescue team. However, the debate was put to bed after Titanic director James Cameron reenacted the scene, with the conclusion being that Jack likely could have fit on the door but it would have jeopardized Rose's safety, possibly resulting in them both dying.

The infamous door has now been sold at Heritage Auctions, where it went up for a five-day-long auction that pushed its value to a whopping $718,000. The door was previously displayed at Planet Hollywood alongside other iconic cinematic items such as Indiana Jones' whip and the bowling ball from "Kingpin". To check out the listing for yourself, visit this link here.