Yoshi-P wants to 'spice up' Final Fantasy XIV's battles

Square Enix and Yoshi-P want to spark more excitement and thrilling combat in Final Fantasy XIV complete with team-based strategy and theorycrafting.

Square Enix's Creative Business Unit III lays out what the next 10 years of Final Fantasy XIV will look like, and more intense and thrilling battles are a big part of the plans.

A bit ago, Square Enix confirmed that FFXIV would last at least another decade. The MMORPG has grown to 30 million registered users and is big consistent contributor to the publisher's earnings. It's definitely a cash crop, but the team has to keep innovating, iterating, and evolving the game over time to keep players interested.

At PAX East 2024, game director Yoshi-P outlined what gamers can expect from Final Fantasy XIV moving forward into the new Dawntrail expansion and beyond. A big goal is to keep combat fresh, exciting, and generally fun. Right now, depending on class and the role, combat is typically a rotation of spells and abilities that need to be carried out in specific sequences. According to Yoshi-P, this is a bit rote and he wants to spice things up.

The plan for FFXIV moving forward.

Below we have a transcription of what Naoki Yoshi-P Yoshida said at PAX: