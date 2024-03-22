Notepad in Windows 11 just became a bit more like Microsoft Word with a nifty new feature

The addition of a spellcheck - and autocorrect - feature is welcome in the default app, which Microsoft is continually improving alongside other core apps.

Microsoft is busy fleshing out a number of the higher-profile default apps in Windows 11, and Notepad is the latest application to get some attention with the addition of a very useful feature.

You get the typical selection of choices for a correction (Image Credit: Microsoft)
This is a spellcheck ability that's now rolling out in testing for the Canary and Dev channels, and you'll see it with Notepad version 11.2402.18.0.

As you might imagine, this will highlight spelling mistakes just as the spellcheck does in Word, and you can choose from a bunch of options for a correction. And just as with Word, you can elect to add any word to the dictionary if it has been flagged up, but isn't actually incorrect.

Furthermore, Notepad now comes with an autocorrect feature capable of changing misspelled words while you're typing away.

The new spellcheck supports multiple languages, too. However, the feature won't be universally applied across all files in Notepad, as it doesn't make sense in certain circumstances.

Microsoft tells us:

"This feature is enabled by default for some file types but is off by default in log files and other file types typically associated with coding. You can toggle this setting on or off globally or for certain file types in Notepad app settings or temporarily for the current file in the context menu."

As mentioned, Notepad has witnessed a few nifty additions in recent times, such as an auto-save feature that was brought in towards the end of last year.

