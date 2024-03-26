Epic Store coming to Android and iOS in 2024 with third-party partner support

Epic Games confirms and announce its plans to bring the Epic Games Store to both Apple iOS and Google Android sometime in 2024 with its own payment system.

Epic Games has announced its plans to bring the Epic Games Store to mobile devices this year with the help of unnamed publishers and partners.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The European Union's new Digital Market Act has cracked open Apple's billion-dollar walled garden, forcing Apple to allow companies like Epic Games to bring their own stores into the iOS environment. Thanks to EU's DMA, Epic can sell its own games and Fortnite V-Bucks on iOS and Google through its own storefront and keep 100% of earnings. To gain traction on mobile, Epic has sought and acquired the help of some partners.

"We're excited to be leading the charge and bringing Fortnite back to mobile, along with a selection of third-party partners that have expressed interest in joining us when we launch," said Epic's Steve Allison said at GDC 2024.

"With our expansion into mobile platforms, EGS will become the first-ever game-focused multi-platform store that will end up crossing Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, anchored by our players' Epic accounts."

The mobile version of the Epic Games Store will retain the same 88-12% revenue split in favor of developers in a bid to attract more games and content. As of November 2023, the Epic Games Store still was not profitable and it is not expected to be until the year 2027.