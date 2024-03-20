This tech could mean super-thin iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro bezels

If you're picking up a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro later this year you can expect some impressively thin bezels using new construction technology.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models might have only been on sale since late 2023 but Apple was already likely well on its way to having its plans laid out for what comes next. That next thing is of course the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices and while they're not expected to debut until September this year, we continue to see more and more leaks ahead of time. Now, a new leak appears to have confirmed the belief that the new iPhones will sport super-thin bezels while also detailing how that will be made possible.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already had thinner bezels than anything we had seen from an iPhone before, but it now looks increasingly likely that the next round of iPhones will switch things up a bit. According to a new report that'll mean that Apple will have to use a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology and it's only possible after some tweaks to the way that design dissipates heat. In fact, it's claimed that the technology was originally planned to be used on the iPhone 15 devices before Apple canned the idea over heat concerns.

This is all according to a Sisa Journal report that was picked up by MacRumors and details the way BRS works. The report says that BRS technology works by rolling up the internal copper wiring that allows for a more compact design which in turn gives Apple more opportunity to offer new, smaller bezels.

To that point, Apple is expected to increase the display sizes of its Pro models slightly this year. The iPhone 16 Pro is set to increase to 6.3 inches, up from 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to grow to 6.9 inches from the familiar 6.7 inches of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The overall sizes of the devices will also grow slightly, according to previous reports.

As for the rest of the iPhone's specs, we're expecting Apple to bring new, faster chips to the lineup while camera rejigs and the arrival of a tetraprism 5x camera to the iPhone 16 Pro will also be notable improvements.

If Apple follows its usual release patterns we can expect it to announce the new iPhones in the early part of September before making them available for sale later that month. We're also expecting Apple to announce new Apple Watches in the same September timeframe, too.