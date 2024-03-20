God of War Ragnarok PC release date revealed by industry insider

An insider who provided the release time frame of Ghost of Tsushima days before it was officially announced has taken to X to tease a PC release date for God of War Ragnarok.

If you were hoping that God of War Ragnarok was arriving on PC sometime this year (as I was), you will likely be disappointed to learn that it won't be, that's if seemingly industry insider Siknigth is right about their prediction. Siknigth, an X account that appears to have connections within the industry that inform them of release dates that are under non-disclosure agreements (NDA), has taken to X to tease that God of War Ragnarok should be coming to PC in the first quarter of 2025, with the leaker writing, "if it arrives earlier, it's a gift, but I doubt it".

Judging by the leaker's comments, it seems that God of War Ragnarok would be an unexpected release if it made it to PC sometime this year, which would certainly be disappointing news for many if that information is correct. However, it wouldn't be totally unexpected to see God of War Ragnorok make its way over to PC eventually, as Sony is planning on bringing a lot of first-party PlayStation titles over to PC, with Ghost of Tsushima being the latest title announced for a PC debut on May 16.

As always with leaks, take them with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed by Sony or Santa Monica Studios regarding a PC release for God of War Ragnarok.