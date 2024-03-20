According to Intel, the Arc A750 has faster video transcoding than the GeForce RTX 4060

Intel goes through the video and creator capabilities of Arc's Intel Xe Media Engine while showcasing its performance compared to the competition.

Intel's Arc Graphics platform, which covers discrete desktop GPUs like the Intel Arc A750 and mobile chips like the new Intel Core Ultra 155H with Intel Arc built-in, is designed for modern gamers and creators - leveraging the latest PC tech. For creators, Intel Arc offers hardware video encoding and decoding covering AVC, HEVC, and AV1.

Intel Arc A750 versus the GeForce RTX 4060, image credit: Intel.

This is all handled by Arc's Intel Xe Media Engine. In a new blog post (and video), Intel explains precisely what encoding and decoding video is about while presenting benchmarks for its Arc hardware - comparing performance to competing products. The post doubles as an excellent primer for learning about video compression and decompression while showcasing why a GPU-based hardware solution is essential in 2024.

In its head-to-head transcoding comparisons, we see the Intel Arc A750 versus the GeForce RTX 4060 and the Intel Core Ultra 155H versus the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U. And in a lot of workloads, Arc pulls ahead.

Intel Core Ultra 155H versus the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U., image credit: Intel.

However, there is one caveat: Arc performs best "the closer a program is to transcoding video directly." This means that when a program like DaVinci Resolve on the NVIDIA side or PowerDirector on the AMD side offloads transcoding, Arc falls behind.

Intel adds that Intel Arc graphics handles all editing functions in apps like Premiere Pro, where "processes like cropping, timing adjustments, Warp Stabilization, and more all require a different set of processes than codecs." Intel Arc supports the most popular editing software, including AI-powered adjustments.

You can see all of this in action in the video below.