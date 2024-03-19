AMD RX 7900 XTX drops to $899 - is this a better shout than NVIDIA's RTX 4080 Super GPU now?

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX looks tempting at this price, but Zotac's RTX 4080 Super is only $100 more - so which is the best bet right now?

AMD's RX 7900 XTX graphics card has dropped back down to $899 for one model, the lowest price seen in a while (although not the cheapest price ever, by any means).

AMD's flagship GPU has been at a lower price than this, but not for some time (Image Credit: AMD)

VideoCardz noticed that the MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX currently has a discount of $150 at Newegg, with the flagship at $899 as mentioned. Going by the reviews, this is a well-made board that runs cool and quiet, which is always a bonus.

So, is it worth forking out for the RX 7900 XTX at this price compared to what NVIDIA has to offer in this price bracket?

Well, that's the million-dollar question - or rather, thousand-dollar question, as that's how much you can pick up an RTX 4080 Super for on Newegg at the time of writing (the Zotac Trinity edition).

What are the arguments for the 7900 XTX? It's obviously saving you $100, and giving you pretty much equal performance, by and large, plus the VRAM loadout of 24GB is comfortably future-proofed (versus 16GB on the NVIDIA GPU).

What about the arguments to go with the RTX 4080 Super instead? Well, there's the usual NVIDIA features to take into account, namely better ray tracing, and faster fps with DLSS, and lower power usage for Team Green's card, which will save you a little on power bills over time.

It's not an easy choice, then, and some of it will boil down to your own personal preference regarding drivers and past experience with graphics cards from either company. And also how much you value those extra NVIDIA bells and whistles, such as DLSS, and indeed NVIDIA Reflex, which reduces input lag for supported games.

For us, we'd be inclined to spend the extra on the RTX 4080 Super at the current prices, on balance. That said, saving $100 on the 7900 XTX graphics card is hardly what we'd call a bad move. It'll be worth watching the AMD flagship GPU to see if any further downward movement might come with pricing.

This graphics card has dipped down under $800 in the past, albeit not for long, as at that kind of price level it flies off shelves pretty quickly. We don't expect that the AMD GPU will be going this low again, mind, but you never know - it's certainly possible. However, the more patient might just want to wait for Team Red's RDNA 4 mid-rangers anyway, which could be really compelling value propositions later this year, if the rumor mill is right.