OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was asked if he trusts himself with the power of AGI

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has sat down for an interview with Lex Fridman to discuss multiple topics regarding artificial intelligence.

Lex Fridman asked Altman if he trusts himself with the power of leading a company that could potentially create the first Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), an AI system that is capable of human-level and beyond intelligence. Altman responded honourably to the question, saying that he believes that its important that "I nor any other one person have total control over OpenAI, or over AGI, and I think you want a robust governance system."

The OpenAI CEO further explained that he "continues to not want super voting control over OpenAI" and "I continue to think that no company should be making these decisions and that we really need governments to put rules of the road in place."

Furthermore, Altman said, "But I think I have made plenty of bad decisions for OpenAI along the way and a lot of good ones, and I'm proud of the track record overall, but I don't think any one person should - And I don't think any one person will. I think it's just like too big of a thing now, and it's happening throughout society in a good and healthy way - But I don't think any one person should be in control of an AGI or this whole movement towards AGI."

From Altman's response it can be understood that he believes that there won't be a future where one person has total control over an AGI, as he believes the technology is currently moving too fast throughout society but in a healthy way.