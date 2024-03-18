Steam hits new concurrent user milestone after setting big record on March 2

Steam has reached a new milestone regarding concurrent users on its platform only a few weeks after breaking through its last record.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Steam users have been on a steady climb since the platform's inception, with only a few dips in user numbers across the years it has been active, and now the PC-based platform has reached a new milestone.

Steam hits new concurrent user milestone after setting big record on March 2 66516555
Open Gallery 2

Prior to 2020, Steam hadn't broken through the 20 million user mark, but presumably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone being locked in their homes, the platform's numbers began to skyrocket, only taking a few dips here and there. Overall, Steam has been growing exponentially, breaking through the 30 million user mark in October 2022, and now it's on its way to cracking the 40 million mark as the platform has reached a new all-time peak of 36,354,393 concurrent users.

Notably, it was only a couple of weeks ago that Steam recorded a new concurrent user record of 34 million players online at once, and then on March 2, the platform hit another new milestone with 35.3 million concurrent users. Now Steam has pushed through the 36 million mark for the first time, with the average concurrent player count being 25 million over 30 days. Judging by these trends it won't be long at all before Steam hits 40 million.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2024 at 11:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:kitguru.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags