Steam hits new concurrent user milestone after setting big record on March 2

Steam has reached a new milestone regarding concurrent users on its platform only a few weeks after breaking through its last record.

Steam users have been on a steady climb since the platform's inception, with only a few dips in user numbers across the years it has been active, and now the PC-based platform has reached a new milestone.

Prior to 2020, Steam hadn't broken through the 20 million user mark, but presumably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone being locked in their homes, the platform's numbers began to skyrocket, only taking a few dips here and there. Overall, Steam has been growing exponentially, breaking through the 30 million user mark in October 2022, and now it's on its way to cracking the 40 million mark as the platform has reached a new all-time peak of 36,354,393 concurrent users.

Notably, it was only a couple of weeks ago that Steam recorded a new concurrent user record of 34 million players online at once, and then on March 2, the platform hit another new milestone with 35.3 million concurrent users. Now Steam has pushed through the 36 million mark for the first time, with the average concurrent player count being 25 million over 30 days. Judging by these trends it won't be long at all before Steam hits 40 million.