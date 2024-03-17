Samsung gearing up for 'SSD subscription' model at NVIDIA GTC 2024 with 'PBSSD'

Samsung is going to tease its new 'PBSSD' subscription service at NVIDIA GTC 2024, to 'address the era of ultra-high-capacity data' for AI.

We will soon be living in a world where you'll own nothing -- an SSD -- and be happy, with Samsung to show off its new server-class SSD "subscription" model called PBSSD.

PBSSD is a petabyte-level SSD solution that will launch with a subscription model in the US in Q2 2024, to "address the era of ultra-high-capacity data". A Samsung statement that was probably sourced from leaked materials on PBSSD, reads: "the subscription service will help reduce initial investment costs in storage infrastructure for our customers and cut down on maintenance expenses".

Once an enterprise customer agrees, they're not expected to purchase ultra-high-capacity SSDs outright, where they can use "the service can flexibly utilize SSD storage without the need to build separate infrastructure, while simultaneously receiving various services from Samsung Electronics related to storage management, security, and upgrades". Interesting.

The new PBSSD isn't the only thing Samsung will have to talk about at NVIDIA's GTC 2024 which kicks off tomorrow, but also the South Korean giant will unveil its new 36GB HBM3E 12-Hi memory, which will power future-gen AI GPUs from NVIDIA.

Samsung will host its "Redefining AI Infrastructure" presentation at GTC 2024 this week, where we'll be introduced to the subscription-based PBSSD model, as well as the new 36GB HBM3E 12-Hi memory. It'll be an exciting week for all-things AI.