A nuclear reactor built 'without humans' may arrive on the surface of the Moon

Russia's space agency Roscosmos has announced its considering sending an autonomous nuclear reactor to the surface of the Moon in a joint effort with China National Space Administration (CNSA). Both space agencies plan on constructing a lunar base together called the International Research Station (ILRS), which they claim will be open to "all interested countries and international partners".

However, it isn't likely that US astronauts will be able to visit the ILRS due to growing tensions between the US and China and the recent sanctions placed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Roscosmos announced on March 5 that it may build a nuclear reactor with the CNSA and it will be delivered to the lunar surface "somewhere at the turn of 2033 - 2035," according to Roscosmos director general Yury Borisov.

"Today we are seriously considering a project - somewhere at the turn of 2033-2035 - to deliver and install a power unit on the lunar surface together with our Chinese colleagues," Borisov said. "This is a very serious challenge...it should be done in automatic mode, without the presence of humans."

Notably, neither China nor Russia has had any luck with lunar landings when it comes to landing humans on the surface of Earth's closest neighbor. As for non-human landings, Roscosmos launched its first lunar mission in 47 years just last year, and the mission ended in disaster as the lander crashed into the lunar surface, creating a 33-foot-wide crater. As for China, the CNSA's Chang'e 5 moon lander stuck a Chinese flag on the lunar surface in 2020, with its overall presence on the lunar surface beginning in 2013.