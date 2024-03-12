Crucial has new 12GB DDR5 memory, sits between 8GB and 16GB DDR5 memory

Crucial has just announced its new 12GB DDR5 memory DIMMs for both desktop PCs and laptops, which sits between 8GB and 16GB DIMMs.

We already have the usual 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB memory sticks, but also 24GB, 48GB, and 64GB DIMMs if you want oodles of RAM. Crucial's introduction of 12GB DDR5 memory DIMMs offers a 50% capacity boost over 8GB, offering 24GB in dual-channel DDR5 configurations (versus 16GB if you used 2 x 8GB sticks).

Crucial's new 12GB DDR5 memory is already listed on the Amazon UK website, spotted by industry insider "Momomo_US" on X. Crucial's new 12GB DDR5 sticks have a part number of "CT12G56C46S5" with speeds of DDR5-5600, but it can be downclocked to 5200 and 4800 if required.

Crucial has not one but two kits of its new 12GB DDR5 memory, either in a single-stick 16GB DDR5 memory module or in a 24GB kit (2 x 12GB sticks). If you're after 12GB from a single stick or a dual-channel 24GB setup, Crucial has your back.

  • 5600MHz RAM can downclock if the system specification only supports 5200MHz or 4800MHz
  • Enhance productivity, save time and money, game at higher frame rates, multitask better
  • Best for Intel Core 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series laptop CPUs and above
  • Compatible only with DDR5-enabled laptop, not DDR4-enabled laptops
  • ECC Type = Non-ECC, Form Factor = SO-DIMM, Pin Count = 262-pin, PC Speed = PC5-44800, Voltage = 1.1V, Rank and Configuration = 1Rx16
