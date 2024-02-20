Crucial announces DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition: 16GB, 24GB sticks at DDR5-6000

Crucial announces its new DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition: features a unique, origami-based design that's both cool, and looks cool.

Crucial has just announced its new DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition memory is now offered in higher speeds of up to DDR5-6000.

The new DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition from Crucial joins their family of overclocked DDR5 RAM, which was introduced last year in 5200 and 5600MT/s speeds. They're designed for mainstream consumers, ready to rock and roll inside the latest AMD and Intel CPUs and motherboards.

Crucial's new DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition continues the journey for the overclocked RAM, with DDR5-5200 and DDR5-5600 kits being joined by new DDR5-6000 memory kits. The new DIMMs have been designed with overclocking in mind, rocking tighter memory timings of CL36 (36-38-38-80) with up to 1.35V.

The company has introduced new heatsinks for its DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition, which are slim and have black styling. The company says it's using a unique, origami-based design that is both cool to the touch and an aesthetic win for any rig.

Crucial has introduced its new 16GB densities per DIMM with its new DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition, while 24GB densities will drop later this year. This means 32GB kits (2 x 16GB) are available, but the 48GB kits (2 x 24GB) you'll have to wait for. We don't have pricing just yet, but we'll update you when we do.

Cool look and feel

Our overclocking DDR5 Pro memory features an aluminum heat spreader with a unique, origami-based design that is both cool to the touch and an aesthetic win for any rig.

Accelerated performance for more wins

Since every millisecond gained in fast-paced gameplay means the difference between winning and losing, seize the advantage with 25% lower latency for higher frame rates per second.

Intel and AMD compatible

Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory for overclocking is compatible with Intel Core 12-14th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 series and higher desktop CPUs.

Flexibility is our flex

By supporting both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO on the same module, Crucial offers you ultimate flexibility with your build and a tactical advantage. Keep your options open by starting with Crucial DDR5 Pro for overclocking.

Micron quality and reliability

With 45 years of memory expertise, Micron delivers cutting-edge engineering and superior component and module-level testing for all Crucial DRAM products.