The legendary GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is celebrating its 7th anniversary this week

Seven years in the tech world is akin to ancient history, and this week we celebrate the launch of iconic GeForce GTX 1080 Ti back in 2017.

"NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the most amazing graphics card to come in a very long time," Anthony wrote in his review of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in 2017 - seven years ago (and three NVIDIA GPU generations). The flagship GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was a game changer, offering a 35% performance uplift compared to the baseline GeForce GTX 1080 for just $699 USD.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was an incredible GPU when it launched in 2017, seven years ago this week.

It was expensive at the time, but hindsight is everything. Inflation aside, in 2024, the idea of a flagship GPU priced at $699 is wild-complex hardware, and advanced nodes have steadily driven prices up since the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti hit the scene.

The crown jewel of the Pascal generation, the 1080 Ti is powered by the GP102 chip with its 16nm process, 3584 CUDA Cores, Boost Clock speed of 1582 MHz, and 11 GB or GDDR5X memory.

It's still a decent GPU for gaming in 2024, but the lack of dedicated ray-tracing and AI hardware is felt when most games are released with DLSS support. Although seven years might not sound like a long time, it's the equivalent of decades or centuries in the world of cutting-edge tech. Compared to the current GeForce RTX 40 Series, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is outclassed in most titles by the mainstream efficient GeForce RTX 4060.

Still, the big takeaway and lesson that we hope NVIDIA carries forward from the GeForce RTX 1080 Ti is that flagship GPUs and "Ti" releases should offer a notable performance improvement to be exciting. Also, charging a premium for the very best is fine - but let's be more sensible and bring flagship GPU prices back down to 'under $1000.'

