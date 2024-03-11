Apple's already testing iOS 17.5 with a beta expected to be released soon

Apple might have only released iOS 17.4 last week but the new release train never stops, especially in Cupertino. Now, there is a new report that Apple is working on what comes next. And what comes after that, too.

The iOS 17.4 update brought with it support for third-party app stores in the European Union as well as a raft of other changes while those in other parts of the world benefited from new emojis and the addition of podcast episode transcriptions in the Apple Podcasts app. Now, MacRumors reports that Apple is internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone based on evidence found in the website's logs over the last week. What's more, that isn't the only new update that's being worked on.

The iOS 17.4.1 update is likely to be a relatively minor one and will concentrate on fixing any bugs that were introduced with the iOS 17.4 update. We can also expect improvements to security as well, but it's as-yet unclear when we should expect that Apple will release that update to the public. It's unlikely that there will be any betas, however.

The same can't be said for another update that is reportedly in the works, though. The same report claims that Apple is already internally testing iOS 17.5 which will likely be released to developers in beta form soon. There's no word yet on what this update will have to offer, but it's expected to be one that adds new features rather than simply fix bugs and improve performance.

After iOS 17.5 attention could well turn to June's expected WWDC event and what will likely be our first look at iOS 18.