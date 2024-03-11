Nintendo officially reveals new animated Super Mario Bros. movie release date

Nintendo has officially announced that a new animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination is coming and when it's expected to hit theaters.

Published
1 minute & 43 seconds read time

Nintendo has officially announced that its working on a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., with the company teasing they are thinking about "broadening Mario's world further".

It's no surprise that Nintendo is working on another Super Mario Bros. animated film as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Charlie Day was a hit success becoming the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the first film based on a video game to gross over $1 billion. In total The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $1.36 billion worldwide and only had a budget of $100 million.

With those kind of numbers, it's a no-brainer that Nintendo would be more than happy to have a second movie released, and now we have heard about it from none other than Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. The legendary video game character creator took to the Nintendo of America X account to announce that Illumination, the animation studio behind the first film, is currently working on a new animated film in conjunction with Nintendo that is "based on the world of Super Mario Bros."

According to the X post this new film has a planned theatre release on April 3, 2026 in the US.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2024 at 1:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags