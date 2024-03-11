Nintendo officially reveals new animated Super Mario Bros. movie release date

Nintendo has officially announced that a new animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination is coming and when it's expected to hit theaters.

Nintendo has officially announced that its working on a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., with the company teasing they are thinking about "broadening Mario's world further".

It's no surprise that Nintendo is working on another Super Mario Bros. animated film as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Charlie Day was a hit success becoming the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the first film based on a video game to gross over $1 billion. In total The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $1.36 billion worldwide and only had a budget of $100 million.

With those kind of numbers, it's a no-brainer that Nintendo would be more than happy to have a second movie released, and now we have heard about it from none other than Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. The legendary video game character creator took to the Nintendo of America X account to announce that Illumination, the animation studio behind the first film, is currently working on a new animated film in conjunction with Nintendo that is "based on the world of Super Mario Bros."

According to the X post this new film has a planned theatre release on April 3, 2026 in the US.