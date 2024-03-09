Apple is working on its biggest MacBook yet and it's unquestionably unique

Apple is reportedly working on a massive 20-inch foldable MacBook that is expected to enter mass production in 2027, according to an insider.

Rumors have been circulating about Apple releasing a foldable product for many years now, but in Apple fashion they have been officially airtight on the foldable situation, seemingly until a few hurdles of the new technology are overcome.

It was only late last month that reports surfaced that Apple has halted development on its rumored foldable iPhones, following reports that stated Apple was working on two iPhone prototypes that featured a similar design to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. These rumored iPhones were rumored to come with a severe thickness reduction, but engineers working on the projects were struggling to implement batteries as well as completely remove the dreaded crease that plagues all foldable devices currently on the market today.

Now, reports indicate that Apple hasn't completely given up on its foldable future as a new X post from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals a new "20.3-inch MacBook" is Apple's "only foldable product with a clear development schedule." Notably, this wasn't the only rumor to come out about a foldable laptop, as display expert Ross Young said on February 1, 2023, that he's heard about a 20.5-inch foldable notebook scheduled for 2025.

Furthermore, if these rumors are true and Apple is planning on releasing a 20-inch MacBook it would be the company largest laptop display ever, with the largest display the company has brought to market being the 17-inch MacBook from 2012.