Apple is working on its biggest MacBook yet and it's unquestionably unique

Apple is reportedly working on a massive 20-inch foldable MacBook that is expected to enter mass production in 2027, according to an insider.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Rumors have been circulating about Apple releasing a foldable product for many years now, but in Apple fashion they have been officially airtight on the foldable situation, seemingly until a few hurdles of the new technology are overcome.

It was only late last month that reports surfaced that Apple has halted development on its rumored foldable iPhones, following reports that stated Apple was working on two iPhone prototypes that featured a similar design to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. These rumored iPhones were rumored to come with a severe thickness reduction, but engineers working on the projects were struggling to implement batteries as well as completely remove the dreaded crease that plagues all foldable devices currently on the market today.

Now, reports indicate that Apple hasn't completely given up on its foldable future as a new X post from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals a new "20.3-inch MacBook" is Apple's "only foldable product with a clear development schedule." Notably, this wasn't the only rumor to come out about a foldable laptop, as display expert Ross Young said on February 1, 2023, that he's heard about a 20.5-inch foldable notebook scheduled for 2025.

Furthermore, if these rumors are true and Apple is planning on releasing a 20-inch MacBook it would be the company largest laptop display ever, with the largest display the company has brought to market being the 17-inch MacBook from 2012.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2024 at 8:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags