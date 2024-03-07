Google engineer faces 10 years in prison for stealing AI secrets for China

A former Google engineer has been accused of stealing 500 confidential files that contain trademark secrets about AI to give to China.

Many nations around the world are concentrating their efforts toward creating the most powerful artificial intelligence system, with the main goal being achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), or a system that is capable of achieving the same level as sophistication as a human brain.

With the AI arms race fully underway, the two main countries competing are the United States and China. According to a report from The Verge, China has just gained a bunch of trade secrets from one of the biggest players in the game, Google. The report states that one Google engineer, Linwei Ding, also called Leon Ding, has been indicted by a federal jury and accused of stealing trade secrets regarding Google's AI chip software and hardware.

The former Google engineer has been accused of stealing 500 confidential files containing these AI secrets and being involved with China-based AI companies. Notably, the majority of the contents within the files is about Google's tensor processing unit (TPU), which is the hardware that powers many AI workloads such as the company's Gemini project.

Other information within the files was about software designs for different versions of the TPU, software specifications, information about GPUs used in Google's data centers, machine learning designs, and more. Ding stole the files over a lengthy time period of approximately a year and was offered a position at Chinese machine learning company Rongshu as Chief Technology Officer, according to the Department of Justice.

Ding has been charged with four counts of stealing trade secrets, which could earn him a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of $250,000 for each of the convicted counts.