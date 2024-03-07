Google engineer faces 10 years in prison for stealing AI secrets for China

A former Google engineer has been accused of stealing 500 confidential files that contain trademark secrets about AI to give to China.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Many nations around the world are concentrating their efforts toward creating the most powerful artificial intelligence system, with the main goal being achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), or a system that is capable of achieving the same level as sophistication as a human brain.

Google engineer faces 10 years in prison for stealing AI secrets for China 3626121
Open Gallery 2

With the AI arms race fully underway, the two main countries competing are the United States and China. According to a report from The Verge, China has just gained a bunch of trade secrets from one of the biggest players in the game, Google. The report states that one Google engineer, Linwei Ding, also called Leon Ding, has been indicted by a federal jury and accused of stealing trade secrets regarding Google's AI chip software and hardware.

The former Google engineer has been accused of stealing 500 confidential files containing these AI secrets and being involved with China-based AI companies. Notably, the majority of the contents within the files is about Google's tensor processing unit (TPU), which is the hardware that powers many AI workloads such as the company's Gemini project.

Other information within the files was about software designs for different versions of the TPU, software specifications, information about GPUs used in Google's data centers, machine learning designs, and more. Ding stole the files over a lengthy time period of approximately a year and was offered a position at Chinese machine learning company Rongshu as Chief Technology Officer, according to the Department of Justice.

Ding has been charged with four counts of stealing trade secrets, which could earn him a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of $250,000 for each of the convicted counts.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2024 at 8:11 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, justice.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags