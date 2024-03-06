AMD now allows Ryzen AI CPUs and Radeon RX 7000 GPUs to run localized AI chatbots using LLMs

AMD details how to run a Large Language Model (LLM) AI-powered chatbot on your Ryzen AI PC or Radeon RX 7000 series GPU, you can try it out right now!

AMD has just announced its own localized and GPT-based LLM-powered AI chatbot, capable of running on Ryzen AI processors and Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD's new LLM-based GPT chatbot can run on a bunch of different Ryzen AI platforms, including Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 8000 series APUs that feature AMD's new XDNA NPUs, as well as Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs that pack AI accelerator cores.

The company published a new blog that helps you through the setup, so you can run your own localized chatbot powered by GPT-based LLMs (Large Language Models). If you've got a Ryzen AI processor, you'll need the standard LM Studio copy for Windows, while if you've got an RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPU, you'll need the ROCm Technical Preview.

AMD isn't the first to do this, with NVIDIA recently launching "Chat with RTX" which is an AI chatbot powered by GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 30 series GPUs. It's accelerated with the TensorRT-LLM feature set, offering fast generative AI results based on localized dataset. AMD is now following in their footsteps with its new LLM-powered ChatGPT chatbot which you can learn how to configure on AMD's website here.