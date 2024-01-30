AMD powers 90% of the AI PC market so far, says AI chips are in volume production

AMD says that its Ryzen CPUs are powering 'more than 90% of AI-enabled PCs currently in the market' and it has absolutely no signs of slowing down.

AMD has some bragging rights with its new financial report for the quarter ending December 2023, where it spent a considerable amount of time talking about its venture into AI that it dominates on the CPU side of things.

The company reported Q4 2023 revenue of $6.1 billion during the three-month period, making a 6% and 10% growth sequentially and annually, respectively. AMD's client computing revenue dropped by 25% in 2023, but it's revenue leaped by 62% annually thanks to its fantastic sales on its new Ryzen 7000 series processors.

AMD took the time during its earnings presentation that its Ryzen CPUs are "now powering more than 90% of AI-enabled PCs currently in market".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su was quick to point out that the company has advantages over NVIDIA, as AMD offers AI products for both CPUs and GPUs. AMD's range of EPYC processors are used primarily by data center customers, but also "power headnotes and large training and inference clusters".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su provided an update on the company's range of Instinct AI GPUs for the AI industry, where she said: "Turning to our broader Data Center portfolio, our Data Center GPU business accelerated significantly in the quarter, with revenue exceeding our $400 million expectation driven by a faster ramp for MI300X with A.I. customers. We launched our MI300 accelerator family in December, with strong partner and ecosystem support from multiple large cloud providers, all the major OEMs, and many leading A.I. developers".

She continued: "MI300X GPUs deliver leadership generative A.I. performance by combining our high performance CDNA 3 architecture with industry leading memory bandwidth and capacity. Customer response to MI300 has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are aggressively ramping production to support the dozens of cloud, enterprise, and supercomputing customers deploying Instinct accelerators".