MEGA MINI Gaming G1: world's smallest Mini-PC with Meteor Lake CPU, RTX 4060, and water-cooling

TECNO has just announced the world's smallest water-cooled Mini-PC by introducing its new MEGA MINI Gaming G1.

TECNO's new MEGA MINI Gaming G1 Mini-PC (source: TECNO)

Inside, we'll find an unnamed Intel Core Ultra or Core i9-13900H SKU from the previous series, with 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB of SSD storage. On the GPU side of things, you've got NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4060 inside, providing plenty of gaming power... all in a Mini-PC system that's also water-cooled.

TECNO has an awesome window on the front of the system showing the pump and its tubes hanging out, with a large fan behind it keeping things super-cool inside the small Mini-PC chassis. We've also got Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, as well as both Thunderbolt 4 and OCulink ports.

TECNO is most likely using the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU variant, with the company not providing all the details on the GPU. We do know that an Intel Core Ultra CPU or optional Core i9-13900H variant processor can be used, with CPU clocks of up to 5.4GHz.

TECNO explains its new MEGA MINI Gaming G1 PC: "world's first smallest Water-Cooling Gaming Mini PC with a dedicated graphics card. The MEGA MINI Gaming G1 is cutting-edge hardware and cooling system design by integrating the latest generation of gaming CPUs and powerful dedicated GPUs. It features a visualized water-cooling systems that can powerfully reduce the heat and release the performance. It empowered by Intel Core Ultra processor and also optional with 13th I9-13900H high-performance gaming processor, with Turbo Boost reaching up to 5.4 GHz."

"Paired with 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD, meanwhile supports dual SO-DIMM for expansion. As well as WiFi6E wireless network and Thunderbolt 4 high-speed universal output. It also includes an Oculink interface for expanding external graphics card connectivity. It equipped with a mini display screen on the body, allowing real-time monitoring of real-time loading information. The MEGA MINI Gaming G1 is also designed with metal body with dazzling lights, very attractive by game users."

