LG unveils prices for latest 2024 OLED evo TVs and its flagship costs $25,000

LG has unveiled the prices of its upcoming 2024 OLED evo TVs showcased at CES 2024, and they will begin at $1,500 and go up to a whopping $25,000.

Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

CES 2024 featured an incredible unveiling of multiple new displays expected to hit the market this year, and LG Electronics was one of the leading companies in this regard with its showcase of its 2024 OLED evo TVs.

LG unveils prices for latest 2024 OLED evo TVs and its flagship costs $25,000 2626
Open Gallery 2

The offerings from LG were very impressive, and now we are beginning to hear about how each of these new products will be priced. According to reports, the lowest model from LG will start at $1,500, and its highest-end flagship model will be $25,000. If you saw any CES 2024 news, you likely understood that artificial intelligence-powered products were a central theme of the convention, and LG's TVs aren't an outlier in this regard.

The company has implemented its new Alpha 11 processor within its high-end G4 series TVs, and according to LG, it will boost graphics performance by 70%, improve brightness, and enable other AI features such as upscaling. LG's lower-end C4 models will get an updated Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, and when both chips are present within a TV and paired with compatible LG soundbars, users will be able to transmit lossless Dolby Atmos audio. As for brightness levels, they are expected to hit 1,000 nits, with both the C4 and G4 line-up supporting refresh rates up to 144Hz.

G4 series

  • 55-inches - $2,600
  • 65-inches - $3,400
  • 77-inches - $4,600
  • 83-inches - $6,500
  • 97-inches - $25,000

C4 models

  • 42-inches - $1,500
  • 48-inches - $1,600
  • 55-inches - $2,000
  • 65-inches - $2,700
  • 77-inches - $3,700
  • 83-inches - $5,400
Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2024 at 9:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:lg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags