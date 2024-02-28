LG unveils prices for latest 2024 OLED evo TVs and its flagship costs $25,000

LG has unveiled the prices of its upcoming 2024 OLED evo TVs showcased at CES 2024, and they will begin at $1,500 and go up to a whopping $25,000.

CES 2024 featured an incredible unveiling of multiple new displays expected to hit the market this year, and LG Electronics was one of the leading companies in this regard with its showcase of its 2024 OLED evo TVs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The offerings from LG were very impressive, and now we are beginning to hear about how each of these new products will be priced. According to reports, the lowest model from LG will start at $1,500, and its highest-end flagship model will be $25,000. If you saw any CES 2024 news, you likely understood that artificial intelligence-powered products were a central theme of the convention, and LG's TVs aren't an outlier in this regard.

The company has implemented its new Alpha 11 processor within its high-end G4 series TVs, and according to LG, it will boost graphics performance by 70%, improve brightness, and enable other AI features such as upscaling. LG's lower-end C4 models will get an updated Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, and when both chips are present within a TV and paired with compatible LG soundbars, users will be able to transmit lossless Dolby Atmos audio. As for brightness levels, they are expected to hit 1,000 nits, with both the C4 and G4 line-up supporting refresh rates up to 144Hz.

G4 series

55-inches - $2,600

65-inches - $3,400

77-inches - $4,600

83-inches - $6,500

97-inches - $25,000

C4 models