Use a PS5 DualSense controller in Windows 11? Intel's new Bluetooth driver is a must grab

Windows 11 gamers who play with a DualSense controller - or indeed two of them - should make haste and grab the new Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver.

If you use a DualSense controller for wireless gaming under Windows 11 (or Windows 10 for that matter), and you have an Intel Bluetooth chip, then a new driver update from Team Blue will be of interest.

2

The new Bluetooth driver is for Windows 11 and Windows 10 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This is Intel's Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.30.0 and as Neowin highlighted (via TechRadar), it comes with a benefit for the PS5's DualSense gamepads.

We're told that the driver offers: "Improved connectivity to a second gaming controller (Dual Sense)."

The assumption is that this means you can connect a second DualSense to your PC, meaning that you can wirelessly hook up a pair of the controllers.

Elsewhere with this driver update, a couple of further improvements are made. They are as follows:

Improvements to device stability while resuming from hibernate or sleep modes.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.30.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

It's always good to have better stability with your PC, naturally, when returning from sleep, so if you've been experiencing any misbehaving in this respect with your device, hopefully that'll be a thing of the past after installing this new Bluetooth driver.

It's also worth noting that we've seen a couple of reports on Reddit of DualSense controllers mysteriously failing to work wirelessly (but still functioning via a wired USB connection). And with any luck, some of the tinkering here might just help those who've encountered any kind of issue along these lines.

In other Windows 11 news today, Microsoft has a fix for an annoying taskbar glitch inbound in the Beta channel for preview builds.