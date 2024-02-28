Getting annoyed by a glitchy taskbar in Windows 11? Microsoft has a fix in testing right now

Some folks are encountering a sluggish loading taskbar when their PC first boots up to the desktop, but a new Beta build has the cure.

Some Windows 11 users have been reporting an annoying glitch of late which causes the taskbar to be very slow to arrive on the desktop on first booting the system - but the good news is a fix is now in testing.

BetaNews flagged up the cure appearing in the Beta channel for Windows 11 testing (build 22635), while noting that the bug actually affected their HP EliteBook laptop. In their case, the taskbar didn't show up for a few seconds, or sometimes longer.

As bugs go, this is hardly the end of the world, but it's a bit of a pain, particularly if the first thing you want to do is facilitated via the taskbar (which is not unlikely, though you may have the same icons on the desktop, too, in some cases).

At any rate, the beta fix is now in place. Microsoft told us it: "Fixed an issue which was causing the taskbar to sometimes be very slow to appear sometimes after booting up and logging in for the first time."

With the resolution of the issue now in beta, it hopefully won't be long before it arrives in the finished version of Windows 11. We can hope to see the fix next month, perhaps (though maybe only in a preview update for the general computing public).

Another taskbar-related issue has also been addressed, one that affected Windows 11 users who had a bar which was nearly full of app icons - which led to the search box failing to work.

Microsoft notes that when users clicked in search it would open, but then immediately close - not very useful. The fix is in place with this beta build, though, and hopefully in the pipeline just like the remedy for the slow-to-appear taskbar.