Intel vPro technology is coming to Core Ultra 100 'Meteor Lake' AI mobile processors

Intel has just confirmed that its new Core Ultra 100 "Meteor Lake" CPU family is getting vPro technology for a new business laptop series that'll be called vPro.

The news comes from the MWC (Mobile World Congress) that's happening in Barcelona, Spain, right now... where, over the last few years, we've seen Intel move its approach with vPro technologies. The company shifted away from physical changes to the processors to software locking. Intel's new Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" processors officially support the vPro feature set, which is split into Enterprise and Essential tiers.

Intel's new Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be getting vPro technology, but its recent 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors will NOT be getting vPro, at least none of the mobile processors in the wild. Intel says if you want -- or need -- vPro technology, they recommend their new Meteor Lake-powered laptops that are spreading onto the market.

You'll need to specifically choose one of the Intel Meteor Lake-U or Meteor Lake-H processors, as they're the only ones that will be compatible with vPro technology.

This move by Intel shows that the company is exclusively using vPro technology in its mobile-focused Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" chips. The company will be pushing vPro technology into its 14th Gen Core CPUs in the future, but for now it's exclusively in laptops.

AI is the future, we all know that... and Intel knows this better than we do. In the future, vPro's role in AI will be a huge focus for Intel. The company is promoting new AI experiences that are for everyday activities, including group collaboration, productivity, security, content creation, and accessibility.

Intel vPro design wins (source: Intel)

Intel has announced over 100 designs that have been made for enterprises and businesses using its vPro technology and Meteor Lake processors, where it's competitively fighting against AMD's new Ryzen PRO series processors. Intel has a bunch of design wins, which is no surprise here with 10+ designs for new vPro-ready workstations from various companies.

On the desktop side of things, Intel will be introducing vPro technologies for specific SKUs of its processors. This will include the 4 x Core T-series 35W processors, 4 x Core-S series 65W processors, and 3 x Core-S 125W processors.

Moving forward, we'll continue to hear more from Intel and vPro technology, as this is just an initial announcement from the Mobile World Congress. Intel has more releases during the year, as well as the lead up to next-gen mobile and desktop CPUs that are building excitement.