New Game On driver for Intel Arc graphics brings massive improvements to Meteor Lake gaming

Intel has dropped a new Game On driver, once again bringing massive performance gains to DirectX 11 titles - this time for its Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Intel has released a new driver for Intel Arc graphics with more massive improvements to DirectX 11 titles, up to a 65% average FPS uplift in Assassin's Creed Syndicate and a whopping 155% average FPS uplift in Just Cause 4. However, this time around, these performance enhancement improvements are not for discrete desktop Intel Arc graphics cards like the Intel Arc A750.

2

Big performance gains for 'Meteor Lake' Intel Core Ultra mobile processors with built-in Intel Arc GPUs.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The performance improvements found in the new Intel Arc graphics 5333 WHQL driver focus on the new 'Meteor Lake' Intel Core Ultra mobile processors with built-in Intel Arc GPUs - like the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Ultra 5 125H, and Ultra 9 185H. As integrated graphics, the improvements range from 7% to 155% when playing DirectX 11 titles covering 1080p with 'Medium' settings enabled. Although DirectX 11 is most associated with older titles, newer games like Palworld still use the API - with the smash hit survival game getting a 14% performance improvement with the latest driver release.

This driver update covers all Arc GPUs and integrated Intel graphics and adds support for the new action RPG hit Last Epoch and Rare's DirectX 12 update for Sea of Thieves.

Here's a breakdown of the Direct X 11 Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc graphics improvements.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate (DX11) - Up to 65% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (DX11) - Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Normal settings

Divinity Original Sin 2 (DX11) - Up to 25% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Far Cry 5 (DX11) - Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Normal settings

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11) - Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Original settings

It Takes Two (DX11) - Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Just Cause 3 (DX11) - Up to 18% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Just Cause 4 (DX11) - Up to 155% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Palworld (DX11) - Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX11) - Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Rust (DX11) - Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

SCUM (DX11) - Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (DX11) - Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Snowrunner (DX11) - Up to 49% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Warframe (DX11) - Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

XCOM 2 (DX11) - Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

The full release notes for the driver also highlight some known issues for mobile Intel Arc graphics, including 'terrain corruption' in Diablo 4, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection crashing, and apps like Blender, Autodesk Maya, and Topaz Video AI experiencing issues or crashing.

The full Intel Arc graphics 5333 WHQL driver Release Notes are here.