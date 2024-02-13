Tulpar's new gaming handheld: Intel Meteor Lake CPU, Arc GPU, runs Windows 11

You probably haven't heard of Tuplar, don't worry neither have I, but the UK-based gaming company has just shown off its new gaming handheld at the recent IEM 2024 event in Poland. Check it out:

Emdoor's new EM-GP080MTL gaming handheld (source: Notebook Italia)

The new Emdoor EM-GP080MTL gaming handheld features an 8-inch screen with a native 1920 x 1200 resolution, with a standard layout: two joysticks, a D-pad, buttons, and triggers... everything you'd expect on a gaming handheld. Tuplar has Intel's new Meteor Lake CPU inside of its new Emdoor gaming handheld, marking another gaming handheld contract win for Intel and its Meteor Lake architecture.

Intel Gaming shared a few photos of the new Tuplar gaming handheld, with RGB lighting on the joysticks -- which looks nice -- and an overall pleasing aesthetic. We don't know the exact display configuration -- refresh rate, VRR support, etc -- nor do we know the price.

We also don't know which Meteor Lake CPU is inside, but we should see the likes of the Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 7 125H "Meteor Lake" CPUs making their way inside of the Tuplar gaming handheld. We've already seen Intel Meteor Lake processors make their way into the OneXPlayer X1 and MSI Claw gaming handhelds, so it looks like UK-based Tuplar could be next.

We should have an official announcement soon, hopefully, where we'll learn more details on this new gaming handheld. For now, we've got some pics to gander at.

