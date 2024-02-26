One of Apple TV+'s biggest shows faces uncertainty over budget clashes

Apple TV+ hit show Foundation could be in trouble over budget concerns and confusion over who its showrunner actually is, a new report warns.

Foundation, one of Apple TV+'s most popular sci-fi shows, currently has its first two seasons available to watch on the streaming service. But work on the third season is starting to experience issues with a new report noting that there is confusion over its showrunner while there are also worries over the budget related to the show.

According to a Hollywood Report report, co-creator David S. Goyer is stepping back from his showrunner duties and instead, it will be down to executive producer Bill Bost to move to Prague to oversee filming. Prague is where the third season of the show is being shot.

The same report says that Goyer and executives at the show's production company, Skydance, had clashed over the budget for the third season. Streamers, including moneybags Apple, are thought to be tightening their belts in an attempt to make sure that they aren't overspending.

Goyer will reportedly still be involved in contributing to scripts from Los Angeles, but he won't be on-location in Prague anymore. Goyer also previously directed three episodes of the show from the first two seasons but alternative directors will now be hired for season three with Goyer no longer taking part.

The Foundation show is a huge one spanning centuries and is based on Isaac Asimov's sci-fi novels.

Those who want to watch the first two seasons of Foundation can do so now via the Apple TV+ streaming service. The service is available via just about everything including streaming devices, smart televisions, game consoles, and of course Apple's own devices. A web version of the Apple TV app is also available as well.