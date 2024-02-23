Warner Bros disappointed with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sales

Warner Bros. Discovery says that Rocksteady's new live game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has missed expectations, will make for tough Q1 comps.

Rocksteady's new live service game appears to be a miss for WB Games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's performance hasn't lived up to the internal expectations set by its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. That's according to Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels, who didn't elaborate on sales figures or overall performance for the game outside of the quick assertion.

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, one of our key releases in 2024 has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1," Wiedenfels said in the earnings call.

WB Games enjoyed a huge surge in the previous Q1 revenue thanks to Hogwarts Legacy, which turned out to be the best-selling game of 2023 in the United States. The Harry Potter game went on to sell 22 million copies globally across the year.

This year in Q1 2024, WB Games didn't have that huge sales boost from Hogwarts Legacy. Instead, one of its big AAA games missed the mark. We're not exactly sure how this will affect the games division. The entire video games industry is being hit with mass layoffs and intense cost-cutting measures, so we may see more staff reductions and/or game cancellations.

As for the Q4 holiday period, Hogwarts Legacy once again led to a significant jump in revenue, helping WB Discovery's content segment generate $2.933 billion:

"Games revenue increased meaningfully due to the continued performance of Hogwarts Legacy, including the Q4 launch on the Nintendo Switch," reads the Q4 report.