GeForce NOW supports over 1800 games as fourth-anniversary celebrations continue

GeForce NOW adds support for Nightingale, new titles from Japanese publisher Bandai Namco, and a brand-new strategy game based on The Terminator.

The GeForce NOW cloud streaming service now supports over 1,800 games as this week sees the arrival of some new titles from Bandai Namco's catalog - including Tales of Arise, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ and PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC.

The new survival adventure game Nightingale is playable on a cloud-based GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD.

Also arriving this week is the new survival adventure game Nightingale, the tactical strategy of Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance, and the excellent new roguelike driving game Pacific Drive. Unlike other streaming services, GeForce NOW allows members to play the games they own from many devices with access to a 'GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD', with DLSS, Frame Generation, and real-time ray-tracing.

In addition, you've got access to over 100 free-to-play titles - plus support for games on Steam, Xbox for Windows (including PC Game Pass), Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and GOG.com. This year, GeForce NOW is celebrating its fourth anniversary, where last week, we saw the arrival of a couple of heavy hitters in the form of Ubisoft's Skull and Bones and Microsoft's Halo Infinite.

Here's the list of 11 new games hitting the service this week.

Le Mans Ultimate (New release on Steam, Feb. 20)

Nightingale (New release on Steam, Feb. 20)

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance (New release on Steam, Feb. 21)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Pacific Drive (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Solium Infernum (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Katamari Damacy REROLL (Steam)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (Steam)

PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ (Steam)

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (Steam)

Tales of Arise (Steam)

Also, this week saw existing supported titles like Last Epoch, Myth of Empires, and Sons of the Forest leave Early Access and hit Version 1.0 or full release.