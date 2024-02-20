Roblox may have helped PlayStation achieve $2.36 billion mtx spending, 123 million MAUs

Sony owes a big part of its recent record-breaking milestone to an unnamed free-to-play game.

PlayStation's latest financials highlight strong demand for free-to-play content. Sony's games division generated a record $9.7 billion revenue during holiday 2023, of which microtransaction spending represents 24%, or $2.36 billion.

Monthly active users (MAUs) saw the largest spike to a new all-time high of 123 million. In the latest earnings call with analysts, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hiroki Totoki says that one free-to-play game was a significant contributor to this rise. There's one game that just so happens to have released in October 2023, which aligns with Sony's Q3 FY2023 period: the mega-hit sensation Roblox.

"One of the reasons for the expansion of MAU is seasonality, as the third quarter coincides with the year-end holiday season. We also attribute this in large part to the impact of a blockbuster free-to-play title," Totoki said in the call, responding to a question about the MAU jump.

Totoki also mentions the game elsewhere, but has not actually named it in the document:

"It is true that a free-to play title has been a major contributor. We would rather not comment on circumstances at collaboration between other companies, but we are very happy with the appealing titles they produce that provide us with opportunities, including for collaboration. Any earnings upside that they create for us is welcome."

Roblox is among the top-played video games on the market and attracts over 71 million daily active users as per the company, with 15.5 billion hours engaged across the Holiday 2023 quarterly period.