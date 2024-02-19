Sega's new Crazy Taxi revival will go all out as a 'Triple-A' game

Sega's upcoming revival of Crazy Taxi will be driving back onto the gaming market as a 'Triple-A' title, which is part of the many coming revived games.

Crazy Taxi is being revived by Sega, and it will be cruising back onto the market as a "triple-A" title, according to Sapporo Studio.

Sega opened Sapporo Studio, a developer that's the company's first outside of Tokyo, and according to a report, Sega wants to secure a stable development structure with the new studio, and one of the titles it will be working on is the revival of Crazy Taxi. This satellite office for Sega is responsible for the research and development of programming games while also having a "QA department in charge of quality control," said Takaya Segawa, the studio's president and Sega's senior executive officer.

The new studio is already responsible for multiple titles, such as Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Segawa also said that Sapporo Studio is participating in the development of "Triple-A titles, including Crazy Taxi". Notably, Sega announced at The Game Awards last year that it would be reviving a batch of classic titles for modern platforms, which is a list that includes Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and Shinobi.

