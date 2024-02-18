Here's your first look at the 'new' Lara Croft for the next-gen Unreal Engine Tomb Raider game

The new Unreal Engine 5 powered Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics will introduce a 'unified' Lara Croft design that blends the old and new.

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics is currently working on a new entry in the long-running franchise, and the new look of Lara Croft combines the different eras of the character. These are the original games for the PlayStation and PC in the 1990s from Core Design and the recent reboot trilogy from Crystal Dynamics.

Lara Croft's iconic blue tank top is back, image credit: Crystal Dynamics.

Lara's iconic blue tank top is back alongside dual pistols with their dual thigh holders. From the recent modern reboot era, Lara's jade necklace references her beginnings as an archeologist. The artwork depicts the 'unified design' of the new game, built with Unreal Engine 5 technology, and comes via the recently relaunched Tomb Raider website.

It's been a while since we got 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but that's changing - starting this month with the release of the Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered for PC and consoles.

The collection remasters the original games with updated visuals and controls while staying faithful to the look and feel of the classic games. Available on everything from the Switch to the PS4 and PC, it's a great way to revisit these iconic releases in 2024.

The return of the blue tank top potentially signals a return to the more vibrant and colorful originals with less of the brutal action and darkness of the reboot trilogy.

And there's more Tomb Raider to come, where in addition to the new adventure from Crystal Dynamics, there's also an animated series for Netflix currently in development and a new live-action series for Amazon (Amazon Games is co-financing the new game) from Phoebe Waller-Bridge (most recently seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).