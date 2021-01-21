All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Check out this GeForce RTX 2070, modded from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6

YouTuber modifies his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, removes the 8GB of GDDR6 and upgrades it with a modified 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 21 2021 11:32 PM CST
Alright... someone has modded NVIDIA's last-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, which ships with 8GB of GDDR6 memory -- and modded it with an upgraded 16GB of GDDR6. VIK-on explains in the video below:

YouTuber VIK-on got his mits on NVIDIA PCB diagrams for the GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, which packs 8GB of GDDR6 memory. VIK-on secured himself Samsung 16Gb GDDR6 from Aliexpress for around $200 and used it on his PG160 board which is the RTX 2070 non-SUPER graphics card.

He removed the Micron 8Gb modules from the card, modding it and switching them over with the Samsung 16Gb on the GeForce RTX 2070. The modding was easy it seems, but the card was only able to run through 3DMark TimeSpy with a score of 6176 points in TimeSpy Graphics, where an RTX 2070 scores 9107 points average. It would crash in anything else.

Check out this GeForce RTX 2070, modded from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 01 | TweakTown.com
Check out this GeForce RTX 2070, modded from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 02 | TweakTown.com

So was this hardware mod of the GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB of GDDR6 up to 16GB GDDR6

Check out this GeForce RTX 2070, modded from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 03 | TweakTown.com
Check out this GeForce RTX 2070, modded from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 04 | TweakTown.com

xxxxx

Check out this GeForce RTX 2070, modded from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 05 | TweakTown.com
Check out this GeForce RTX 2070, modded from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 06 | TweakTown.com

xxxxxxxxxxxx

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

