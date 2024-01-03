ASUS teases new Zenbook laptop with two full-sized OLED displays, full-sized keyboard

ASUS has teased its new Zenbook laptop design, with not one but two full-sized OLED displays and a full-sized keyboard to boot. Check it out:

ASUS Zenbook dual-screen OLED + keyboard (source: ASUS)

We've already seen a similar design from ASUS in the form of the Fold 17 OLED laptop, which packed a foldable OLED display but featured a keyboard that needed to be separately attached. The new ASUS Zenbook teaser shows a dual-screen OLED laptop that should be cheaper and incredibly functional, too.

ASUS splashes its Zenbook logo on the laptop, meaning that they're aiming at regular and business users and not so much gamers. The company had its Zenbook Duo laptop, but this is different, as it features a larger, secondary OLED display. Dual OLED displays and a full-sized keyboard all in a single laptop sounds quite tempting.

ASUS hasn't said what exactly spools around inside of the Zenbook dual-screen OLED laptop, but with "DUO AI EXPERIENCES" teased, we should expect ASUS to use Intel's new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor inside. ASUS will have a plethora of new Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" and Intel 14th Gen Core-HX "Raptor Lake Refresh" laptops on show at CES 2024.

In the teaser, ASUS says, "Step into a world of ASUS innovation and future technology. 🌐 Brace yourself for a duo-sized surprise! Can you guess what's coming? Leave your guesses in the comments below". The hashtags that ASUS has attached to the teaser include #LetsDuoIt (which I love the sound of, nice marketing there, ASUS) as well as #ASUSLaunchEvent, which will kick off at CES 2024 next week.