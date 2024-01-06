MSI Claw gaming handheld: 16-core Intel CPU, 8-core 2.2GHz Xe GPU, up to 32GB RAM

MSI's new gaming handheld will roar onto the market with beastly specs, with The Claw handheld featuring a 16-core, 22-thread CPU running at 4.8GHz.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

MSI's new gaming handheld is called the Claw, and it will be powered by Intel's beefy Meteor Lake processors.

MSI Claw gaming handheld: 16-core Intel CPU, 8-core 2.2GHz Xe GPU, up to 32GB RAM 3
Open Gallery 4

The PC gaming handheld market will continue to grow in 2024 with leading hardware-maker MSI throwing their hat into the ring. MSI's particular PC-handheld hybrid delivers both a primal name and savage specs.

New leaks show that the MSI Claw handheld will feature a 16-core, 22-thread Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU at 3.8GHz outfitted with an Intel Arc GPU with 8 Xe cores at 2.25GHz, complete with a whopping 32GB of RAM memory. It's likely that this is the highest-end configuration of the Claw, and that MSI could offer multiple SKUs with different price points for the device.

MSI Claw gaming handheld: 16-core Intel CPU, 8-core 2.2GHz Xe GPU, up to 32GB RAM 2
Open Gallery 4

Details on the Claw's panel, battery, onboard storage, and the critical pricing and launch window have not been announced or revealed.

MSI will showcase the Claw at CES 2024. Check below for an excellent side-by-side specifications comparison from Videocardz.com of the leading PC gaming handhelds, including the Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally, and Valve Steam Deck.

MSI Claw gaming handheld: 16-core Intel CPU, 8-core 2.2GHz Xe GPU, up to 32GB RAM 4
Open Gallery 4
  • Model - Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. Claw A1M
  • Motherboard - Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. MS-1T41
  • Power Plan - Balanced

CPU information

  • Name - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
  • Topology - 1 Processor, 16 cores, 22 threads
  • Identifier - Genuine Intel Family 6 Model 170 Stepping 4
  • Base Frequency - 3.8GHz
  • Cluster 1 - 6 cores
  • Cluster 2 - 10 cores
  • Max Frequency - 4787 MHz
  • L1 Instruction Cache - 64KB x 11
  • L1 Data Cache - 48KB x 11
  • L2 Cache - 2MB x 2
  • L3 Cache - 24MB x 1
  • Memory Size - 31.64GB
Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.99
$60.49$59.99$65.49
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2024 at 10:55 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, browser.geekbench.com, twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags