MSI Claw gaming handheld: 16-core Intel CPU, 8-core 2.2GHz Xe GPU, up to 32GB RAM

MSI's new gaming handheld will roar onto the market with beastly specs, with The Claw handheld featuring a 16-core, 22-thread CPU running at 4.8GHz.

MSI's new gaming handheld is called the Claw, and it will be powered by Intel's beefy Meteor Lake processors.

The PC gaming handheld market will continue to grow in 2024 with leading hardware-maker MSI throwing their hat into the ring. MSI's particular PC-handheld hybrid delivers both a primal name and savage specs.

New leaks show that the MSI Claw handheld will feature a 16-core, 22-thread Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU at 3.8GHz outfitted with an Intel Arc GPU with 8 Xe cores at 2.25GHz, complete with a whopping 32GB of RAM memory. It's likely that this is the highest-end configuration of the Claw, and that MSI could offer multiple SKUs with different price points for the device.

Details on the Claw's panel, battery, onboard storage, and the critical pricing and launch window have not been announced or revealed.

MSI will showcase the Claw at CES 2024. Check below for an excellent side-by-side specifications comparison from Videocardz.com of the leading PC gaming handhelds, including the Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally, and Valve Steam Deck.

Model - Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. Claw A1M

Motherboard - Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. MS-1T41

Power Plan - Balanced

CPU information