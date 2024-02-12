Lenovo cooking up a new ThinkPad laptop with transparent display

A laptop with a transparent display is not something you see every day with Lenovo set to showcase this world first at Mobile World Congress 2024.

Although it sounds like an announcement perfect for CES, it looks like Lenovo is bringing a world first to the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) in Barcelona later this month. It's a transparent laptop with a completely see-through display reminiscent of LG and Samsung's transparent displays showcased at CES 2024.

Lenovo's new ThinkPad with a transparent display, image credit: Windows Report.
This news arrives via Windows Report, which includes images showcasing the stylish new device. In addition to a bezel-free look for the main transparent display, a transparent glass layer above the base features an illuminated keyboard.

There's no word on the specs or hardware configuration, but based on the desktop wallpaper, it's safe to assume it will be a Windows 11 device.

A transparent display looks fantastic and futuristic, so it will be interesting to see what additional functionality this will add to the device and how Lenovo will position this transparent laptop in the market.

Lenovo's new ThinkPad with a transparent display, image credit: Windows Report.
Another thing to note about the device is that with the lid closed, the display becomes fully transparent, and you can see through to the illuminated keyboard underneath. Also, on the rear of the transparent display, we get confirmation that the new device falls under the ThinkBook productivity brand - so it's not a gaming laptop.

Regarding productivity, it would be strange to use this laptop in a public or open office environment where people can see what's displayed no matter where they're standing. It would be cool to see some privacy measures implemented by Lenovo, though we don't have to wait long to get more info.

The MWC event in Barcelona will take place from 26 - 29 February 2024.

