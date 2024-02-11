RuneScape is officially a billion-dollar gaming franchise

RuneScape joins the ranks of other mega-hit billion-dollar live service game franchises, but it took over two decades for the MMORPG to make it happen.

RuneScape developer Jagex is being acquired by a new capital investment duo, and some interesting financial info has been included in the press release announcement.

Jagex is one of the most well-known names in gaming. The name RuneScape sparks nostalgia in the hearts of countless gamers who grew up cutting willows in separate tab in computer class. While those gamers have grown up, Jagex has too, complete with a very adult-sized bank account.

RuneScape is a big part of Jagex's coffers, but the company was also just acquired by CVC Capital Partners and Haveli Investments. Nestled in the big acquisition news was a brief highlight of Jagex's financial performance. The results show that RuneScape is a member of the illustrations billion-dollar club enjoyed by the likes of Doom, Halo, Call of Duty, Diablo, and Warcraft to name a few.

"Headquartered in Cambridge, Jagex employs over 700 people worldwide and creates forever games for PC, Mobile and Console that empower its communities. RuneScape, its flagship franchise has generated more than $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue, over its 23-year history," the press release says.

2023 was also a big year for the MMORPG as Jagex continues racking up paid subscribers.

"Jagex enjoyed a hugely successful 2023, with record subscribers for its RuneScape and Old School RuneScape titles."

The games developer is currently working on a new console title.

As for the transaction price of the acquisition, no exact figures were provided. Back in September 2023, sources told Reuters that Jagex's then-owner The Carlyle Group could sell the gaming firm for $1.25 billion.