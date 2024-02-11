Update to Samsung Magician Software for SSDs resolves 'high severity' security vulnerability

If your system has a Samsung SDD make sure you update to the latest version of Samsung Magician Software as it resolves a notable security vulnerability.

Samsung Magician Software is a powerful bit of software designed for Samsung's range of internal SSDs, external SSDs, memory cards, and USB flash drives. In addition to providing real-time stat on storage drive health and monitoring tools, there are benchmark options, diagnostic scans, optimizations, and a suite of secure data management tools.

Samsung Magician Software, image credit: Samsung.

Odds are, if you're rocking an SSD like the excellent Samsung 990 PRO, you've probably got Samsung Magician Software installed on your PC. According to our review, the Samsung 990 PRO is one of the "best-performing flash-based consumer SSDs" in the world.

So, if you're using a Samsung SSD, make sure you update to Version 8.0.1 because it resolves a security issue flagged as 'High Severity' on the NIST Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) with a score of 7.3.

Samsung's patch notes for the security update show that CVE-2024-23769 "allows a local attacker to read privileged data" via 'Misconfigured Permissions on Named Pipe.' This could lead to an attacker accessing admin files and other sensitive data on a system with Samsung Magician Software 8.0.0 installed.

Interestingly, Samsung's security update information notes that the vulnerability was first reported on October 30, 2023 (via Masahiro Iida), so it has taken close to three months for the 8.0.1 update to arrive. It's unknown if the update includes additional updates relating to other issues.

Head to the Samsung Magician Software's download page for the latest software version. Samsung's range of SSDs is quite popular, so this issue could affect many users. Consider this a friendly PSA and reminder to update your software.