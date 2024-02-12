25,300 x CableMod '12VHPWR' angled adapters recalled, they cause $74,000+ in property damage

CableMod official recall of 25,300 units of angled adapters, after causing over $74,000 in property damage across 272 reports of incidences.

CableMod has had issues with its angled adapters melting, with a voluntary safety recall for its angled 12VHPWR adapters recently, but now HotHardware has discovered something new.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission report on the cables (source: CPSC)

A new report on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website has a recall date of February 8 for CableMod's V1.0 and V1.1 angled adapters, with potential risks being fires and burn hazards if the male connector becomes loose. The recall has around 25,300 units involved, which is a large amount of cables plugged into gamers' expensive graphics cards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that they've received 272 reports of adapters becoming loose, overheating and melting into the GPU, causing at least $74,500 in property damage claims in the United States.

The CPSC website describes the recall: "This recall involves CableMod's 12VHPWR Angled Adapters, models V1.0 and V1.1, that plug into a graphics processing unit's power port at either a 90-degree or a 180-degree angle. Model V1.1 has a stabilizing pin on the side of the male connector. The adapters were sold in black, blue, gold, green, orange, pink, purple, red, silver, and white, and "CableMod" appears on the side of the adapter".

"The adapters came in two variations to accommodate power port orientation: Variation A and Variation B. The 90-degree angle adapter is "L" shaped: The V1.0 model measures about 36 mm long, 21mm wide and 21 mm deep; and the V1.1 model measures about 36 mm long, 21 mm wide and 22 mm deep. The 180-degree angle adapter is "U" shaped: The V1.0 model measures 41.5 mm long, 21 mm wide and 17.5 mm deep; and the V1.1 measures about 41 mm long, 21 mm wide and 20 mm deep".

The remedy? The website continues: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled angled adapters and contact CableMod for instructions on how to safely remove their adapter from the GPU and for a full refund, including cost of shipping, or a $60 store credit for non-customized products, with free standard shipping. Consumers will be asked to destroy the adapter and upload a photo of the destroyed product to https://cablemod.com/adapterrecall/. The instructions on how to safely remove the adapter are also located on that site. Once destroyed, consumers should discard the adapter in accordance with local laws".