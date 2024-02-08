Insomniac Games announces highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 update

Insomniacs Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Although long-awaited, the game was an absolute hit with fans, selling more than 2.5 million copies within its first 24 hours and breaking the record for the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history in a 24-hour period when it launched on October 20th.

However, some fans were disappointed when finishing the game's main story to find it was missing some key features from the first game, such as the ability to change day and night cycles, weather, and, most importantly, New Game+.

It is not unusual these days for studios to not add a New Game+ feature to new triple-A games at launch and instead opt to add it later as an update, usually adding extra features as well. We have seen this in games just in the last year alone, such as God of War Ragnarok and Alan Wake 2, to name a few.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's New Game+ was originally scheduled to be released by the end of the holidays of 2023, but in December, insomniac shared an update on the update, stating in a post on X, "We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards. We are now targeting Early 2024."

Now, once again, sharing the news on X, Insomniac has announced the highly anticipated update will launch on March 7th and promises to add New Game+ the ability to change night, day, and weather, swap tendril color, and replay already completed missions. The update will also add additional highly requested features like audio description and say they will release a full feature list closer to the release of the update.