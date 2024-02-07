Apple's new visionOS 1.1 beta brings big Apple Vision Pro Persona improvements

The Apple Vision Pro has now been on sale for a few days and people have been putting the Persona feature through its paces. Dubbed a "beta" the Personal feature creates a 3D representation of the headset's wearer that can then be used in FaceTime calls and more. Now, Apple has released a new visionOS 1.1 beta software update and those who have already installed it have already started to report improvements.,

Those who have installed the visionOS 1.1 update noted that the Apple Vision Pro required that their Persona be recreated and the finished product does appear to be an improvement. And while some would argue that the result is still just the wrong side of uncanny, improvements are clearly being made. And we can likely all agree that these Personas are better than any of the more cartoon-like alternatives used by other headsets and software.

People have been taking to X, the social network previously known as Twitter, to share screenshots of their Persona with some also sharing before and after images to make it easier for people to compare.

Persona is of course just one of the features that Apple brought to market with the arrival of the Apple Vision Pro launch but it's one of those that have been most notable because of the way it can make people look. It's also a futuristic feature as well, one that reminds people that they are wearing a $3,499+ headset the likes of which Apple has never made before. Apple clearly expects to be able to improve Persona given its beta tag, and it's likely we could see it improve considerably over the coming months as Apple gets to scan more faces and learn from the results.