GeForce RTX 4060 Ti drops to its lowest price ever, $343.99 for this GIGABYTE model

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti drops below $350 for the first time, with this GIGABYTE model currently on sale offering great value for 1080p gaming.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launched in May 2023, and with the same price point as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti it replaced, it offered a modest 10-15% improvement to PC gaming performance with the bonus of DLSS 3 Frame Generation support in one of the most power-efficient GPU releases this generation.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 8G is on sale.

It's a great entry-point to 1080p and even 1440p gaming while being notably faster than mainstream offerings like the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600. In fact, it's closer to the GeForce RTX 3070 than those two offerings.

Today's deal arrives via US retailer Best Buy, which has dropped the price of a single model, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GAMING OC 8G, to a historic low of $343.99 USD - $55 cheaper than the $399 MSRP and $86 cheaper than this OC model's original $429.99 price point.

After its launch, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti drew criticism for sticking to 8GB of VRAM, which led to NVIDIA launching a 16GB model for $499 USD. This discounted GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is the 8GB model, but it still delivers excellent 1080p gaming performance as long as you don't max out the frame buffer. Be sure to check out our review of the Founders Edition model to get a sense of what to expect - triple-digit performance in many games.

With DLSS, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has no issue playing Cyberpunk 2077 using the intensive RT Ultra setting or the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. And with Frame Generation, Cyberpunk's 70 FPS or so pushes into the 100+ region.

Unfortunately, the Best Buy listing indicates that it's simply clearing out stock, so sub-$350 pricing for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti isn't the new norm. We'd love to see an official price drop to $349 for the GPU.