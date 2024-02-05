First-look at the Among Us animated series is here

CBS Studios has showcased the very first teaser image of the highly anticipated upcoming animated series of Among Us, shared by the Among Us X account.

Although its hype days may be over, the intruder game Among Us is still widely popular, and CBS Studios has just released a first-look teaser image for its upcoming animated series based on the game.

The series will be a collaboration between CBS Eye Animation Productions and Among Us creators Innersloth. The Among Us official social media accounts shared the new teaser spanning all platforms, offering a small glimpse into the new adaptation. The image shows the cafeteria from the original Among Us map, the Skeld, with what looks to be a ruined crew pizza party, including balloons and a hanging banner splashed with blood reading "We're Dead."

The series was first announced in June of 2023 with the developer on board for the project and storyboard artist Owen Dennis, who, as per his deal with CBS, will spearhead the project as its creator and executive producer. This new adaptation will mirror the game's original premise: crew members will face the challenge of trying to sniff out who among them is not who they seem while said shapeshifter wreaks havoc among the spaceship and crew.

Animation studio Titmouse (Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks) will be responsible for bringing the series to life, and while no specific network or streaming platforms are currently attached to the project, it's assumed there are ongoing discussions surrounding the series' potential home.

Among Us launched in 2018 but experienced the most popularity during 2020, rising to hit 500 million monthly players in Q4 2020. The game then skyrocketed across YouTube and Twitch in 2022, becoming a global phenomenon. As of writing, there isn't a set release date for the series.

