US defense contractor Raytheon secures multi-chip package with AMD

Raytheon announces it has teamed with AMD to create new multi-chip package, will provide new system capabilities to its warfighters.

Raytheon has just announced a new $20 million contract through its Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (SSMARTS) consortium to develop a next-gen, multi-chip package that will be used in ground, maritime, and airborne sensors and built by AMD.

Under the new contract, Raytheon says it will package state-of-the-art commercial devices from partners like AMD to create a compact microelectronics package that will convert radio frequency energy to digital information with more bandwidth and higher data rates. This new chip will enable new system capabilities designed with higher performance, lower power consumption, and reduced weight.

Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon, said: "By teaming with commercial industry, we can incorporate cutting-edge technology into Department of Defense applications on a much faster timescale. Together, we will deliver the first multi-chip package that features the latest in interconnect ability - which will provide new system capabilities to our warfighters".

Raytheon explains on its website that the new multi-chip package will be created using the latest industry-standard die-level interconnect ability, which will enable individual chiplets to hit peak performance and achieve new system capabilities in a cost-effective and high-performance way. Raytheon says it's designed for compatibility with their scalable sensor processing requirements.

The company explains on its website that chiplets from commercial partners will be "integrated onto a Raytheon-designed and fabricated interposer by our 3D Universal Packaging (3DUP™) domestic silicon manufacturing process in Lompoc, California. This award will be managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator and administered by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division in Indiana".