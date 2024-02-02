Apple details the Vision Pro's battery and what its indicator lights mean

Apple's Vision Pro headset is finally available to buy in the United States and now we also know how its battery and charge indicator light works, too.

Now that Apple's Vision Pro is available to buy the company is starting to share more details about how it works and as part of that it has begun to publish new support documents related to the headset. One of those documents gives us more information about the headset's battery and how it actually works.

First spotted by MacRumors, the support document explains that the battery has a light that can be used to see the current battery charge state including whether it is fully charged. The light displays the charge state whenever the battery is connected to power, is moved, or is tapped while connected to power.

According to Apple, the battery's indicator light has three different states that can detail the current charge state while plugged into power.

Green for several seconds: the battery is charged to capacity.

Amber for several seconds: the battery's charge level is less than 100%, but has enough charge for you to use Apple Vision Pro.

Amber pulsing slowly: the battery's charge level is too low to power your Apple Vision Pro. Keep charging the battery for 10 minutes, or until the light shows amber steadily (not pulsing) when you tap the battery.

Further, the same document also explains that the light will display a different color depending on the battery's current state when it is disconnected from more or is moved or tapped when not connected to a power source.

Green for several seconds: the battery is charged to 50% or higher.

Amber for several seconds: the battery's charge level is between 1% and 49%.

Amber pulsing slowly: the battery's charge level is too low to power your Apple Vision Pro. Charge the battery for 10 minutes, or until the light shows amber steadily (not pulsing) when you tap the battery.

Apple also notes that the Vision Pro battery can be connected to any Apple USB-C power adapter rated for 30W or higher, although we see no reason why any third-party charger with the same rating or higher wouldn't also be capable of charging the battery without issues.

The Vision Pro AR/VR headset is available now and comes with a battery of its own. An additional battery is also available for $199 while the headset pricing starts at $3,499 for the 256GB model. Configurations with 512GB and 1TB of storage are also available should the buyer require extra storage space.

Apple is yet to confirm when the Vision Pro will go on sale globally, but it's been suggested that some countries may receive the headset before WWDC in June.